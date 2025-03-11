Zimbabwe: AMH Journalist Unhappy in Jail - Lawyer Says As Mhlanga Clocks Two Weeks in Detention

The lawyer representing Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist, Blessed Mhlanga, who is in jail on allegations of publishing messages inciting public violence, has said the prominent reporter is unhappy in jail.

Chris Mhike was addressing journalists after Mhlanga's bail appeal was postponed by High Court judge Gibson Mandaza on Monday.

Mhike, however, said Mhlanga is strong and urges colleagues to do the same.

"He is being strong. He encourages you, members of the press, to remain resolute, strong and brave in the face of adversity.

"He is of course, very unhappy to be in detention over a matter... as far as we are concerned, that does not warrant detention.

"He worries about his family because he is a breadwinner and his day-to-day activities are disrupted without the liberty that he deserves. His studies have been disrupted, so he remains strong but obviously, his present situation is not ideal," Mhike said.

Mhlanga was arrested two weeks ago following interviews he allegedly had with Blessed Geza, a war veteran and a staunch opponent of the Mnangagwa 2030 agenda.

Geza is currently being sought by the police to answer to incitement, undermining the authority of the President and theft charges.

Magistrate Farai Gwitima denied Mhlanga bail, arguing that granting him bail would likely interfere with investigations.

The magistrate also said Mhlanga was likely to re-offend.

Aggrieved, the journalist filed an appeal, which was set for hearing on Monday.

The matter could not be heard after the state asked to have the matter transferred to the anti-corruption court.

The request was, however, turned down.

On Monday, the state promised to respond to the submissions by Mhlanga in his appeal before day end this Tuesday.

Added Mhike, "The state is yet to furnish us with their response to the bail appeal.

"It is our hope that by Wednesday, that response would have been furnished to us.

"There was an undertaking by the state that by the end of tomorrow, they would have responded to the bail appeal.

"It is our hope that our appeal will prevail and Blessed will be released."