Zimbabwe: It's Not That Bad - Govt in Damage Control Mode Over Deplorable Bulawayo-Vic Falls Highway

The government is in damage control mode following a viral picture of three people posing in a huge pothole, believed to be along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, which has been in a deplorable state for years.

The highway's terrible state is despite it leading to the majestic Victoria Falls, one of the seven natural wonders of the world and Zimbabwe's most visited tourist destination.

For years, motorists have raised concerns over the highway's poor condition, which has made road travel increasingly difficult.

There are countless videos and pictures online from different motorists showing the highway's deplorable state.

"It has come to our attention that a social media post is circulating, showing three people posing in a pothole on a road claimed to be part of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.

"While we acknowledge that certain sections of the highway are in dire need of rehabilitation, the images in the post do not correspond to any section of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.

"The sections requiring urgent attention are currently being addressed through a collaborative effort between the Department of Roads and Bitumen World. Work is already underway, with teams camped in Hwange, Halfway, and Insiza to ensure the road is rehabilitated efficiently," the statement reads.

Last year, the government announced a partnership with Bitumen World to rebuild the heavily damaged Beitbridge-Victoria Falls Highway under a build, operate, and transfer model.

Bitumen will fund, construct, and manage the road for profit before eventually transferring it to public ownership.

Meanwhile, opposition politician Gift Ostallos Siziba posted a video on his social media accounts showing the road's bad condition, with potholes widely blamed for causing accidents.

He accused authorities of neglecting the road despite its critical role in tourism.

"Yesterday, I witnessed this shocking reality firsthand on my way to Victoria Falls. The road leading to one of the world's most iconic tourist attractions is in a deplorable state of disrepair.

"The number of potholes has reached catastrophic levels, causing trucks to lose their axles and leading to an alarming increase in accidents. This critical route, which should be a showcase for Zimbabwe's tourism industry, has been grossly neglected by the regime in Harare," Siziba wrote.