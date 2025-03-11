Uganda: I'm the MP-Elect, the Rest Are Just Wasting Time!' - Moses Nsereko

10 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Priscilla Nakayenze

"I'm a celebrity. I'm the MP-elect. These ones are just wasting their time. I'm the best candidate."

During the NBS Television-hosted debate for the Kawempe North parliamentary by-election, candidate Moses Nsereko left no room for doubt about his confidence in securing victory.

Brimming with self-assurance, he boldly declared, "I'm a celebrity. I'm the MP-elect. These ones are just wasting their time. I'm the best candidate."

Nsereko's political journey has been anything but dull. He initially vied for the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket but secured only 14.2% of the vote, placing ninth out of ten candidates.

The NUP nomination ultimately went to lawyer Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, who won by a landslide with 71.4% of the vote.

Refusing to be sidelined, Nsereko pushed forward as an independent candidate. His nomination process came with its own dose of drama--he was initially turned away for failing to meet signature requirements but returned triumphantly with all necessary documents.

In a symbolic gesture, he donned two jackets during his nomination, one of which belonged to his late father, claiming it carried a blessing for his campaign.

Whether his bold assertions will translate into actual votes remains to be seen as the by-election, set for March 13, draws closer.

