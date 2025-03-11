Nigeria: King Charles III Names Davido's 'Kante' One of His Favourite Songs

Kante is the 10th track off Davido's fourth album, Timeless, which was released in March 2023 and features Fave.

King Charles III has listed Davido's 2023 hit 'Kante' as one of his favourite songs.

The monarch shared a list of his favourite tracks in an exclusive music playlist titled 'The King's Music Room', on Monday.

Kante is the 10th track off Davido's fourth album, Timeless, which was released in March 2023 and features Fave.

The King's Music Room playlist will be available exclusively on Apple Music in honour of Commonwealth Day 2025, set for 11 March.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the playlist, curated by the British monarch himself, showcases a selection of his favourite tracks from artistes across the Commonwealth.

Davido is the only Nigerian on the list.

The king captioned the post, accompanying the video announcing the list, "This is music for dancing."

Here is the list of songs on the playlist:

Bob Marley & The Wailers - 'Could You Be Loved'

Millie Small - 'My Boy Lollipop'

Kylie Minogue - 'The Loco-Motion'

Al Bowlly - 'The Very Thought of You'

Grace Jones - 'La Vie En Rose'

Raye - 'Love Me Again'

Daddy Lumba - 'Mpempem Do Me'

Davido - 'Kante' (feat Fave)

Miriam Makeba - 'The Click Song'

Jools Holland & Ruby Turner - 'My Country Man'

Anoushka Shankar - 'Indian Summer'

Siti Nurhaliza - 'Anta Permana'

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa - 'E Te Iwi E (Call to the People)'

Michael Buble - 'Haven't Met You Yet'

Arrow - 'Hot Hot Hot'

Beyonce - 'Crazy in Love' (feat Jay-Z)

Diana Ross - 'Upside Down'