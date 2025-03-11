Nigeria: Rave Reviews As Chimamanda Adichie's 'Dream Count' Sells Out in Bookstores

Besides the commercial success, Dream Count has been longlisted for the Women's Prize for Fiction 2025.

Chimamanda Adichie's highly anticipated novel, Dream Count, her first novel in 10 years, has been named an Amazon bestseller whilst dominating global charts.

On UK bookshelves, bookshops reported being out of stock within hours of release, and some were selling out within hours following Ms Adichie's book signing events.

Several posts from fans on TikTok and Instagram reported the event at Waterstones Piccadilly as one of the most hectic book signing sessions in a while, as admirers waited in queues for hours just to meet the award-winning author.

From Abuja and Lagos independent bookstores, like Roving Heights to high-street UK retailers like Waterstones and Foyles, copies have been flying off the shelves at record speed.

In Nigeria, the response has been just as overwhelming.

Narrative Landscape Press, the Nigerian publishers of the book, wrote on their Instagram account, "Narrative Landscape is thrilled to announce that the first print run of the Nigerian edition of Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is set to sell out this week, only a few days after its release on 4 March. The overwhelming response has been both exhilarating and humbling for us and we are deeply grateful for the support."

Ms Adichie's book tour sessions, including the sold-out session in Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London, where over 3,000 attendees itching to hear the author speak, have also sparked conversations online.

Critical Acclaim, recognition

Besides the commercial success, Dream Count has also gained positive reviews and is already longlisted for the Women's Prize for Fiction 2025.

The New York Times described it as "dreamy indeed", an "accumulation of scenes and sensations, cloud-like in their contour," capturing the disorienting passage of time during the pandemic.

The Guardian praised its "richly marbled criss-crossing storylines", which follow four Nigerian women navigating love, trauma, societal expectations, and personal regrets between Nigeria and Washington, D.C.

With her signature storytelling prowess, Ms Adichie delivers a novel that is both introspective and deeply resonant. The narrative unfolds with "stately virtuosity", continuously revealing new depths to each character's journey.

This ability to weave together complex, emotionally charged lives is why Adichie remains one of the most compelling voices in contemporary literature. Readers worldwide have turned to social media to air their responses, further adding to the book's steady buzz.

Dream Count

In a departure from her recent work, particularly the children's book *Mama's Sleeping Scarf*, *Dream Count* delves into the complex emotions of love and heartbreak experienced by women, encouraging readers to empathize with the characters' journeys.

The novel follows the lives of four women as they confront the challenging realities of life in distinct ways. Chiamaka, a Nigerian travel writer residing in the United States during the pandemic, reflects on her turbulent past, revisiting old romances and contemplating the missteps that led to her current situation.

Her best friend, Zikora, a devoted Catholic and accomplished lawyer, faces an unexpected betrayal that compels her to seek assistance from an unlikely source.

In Nigeria, Chiamaka's cousin, Omelogor, a successful financial executive, grapples with lingering doubts about her identity despite her professional achievements. Lastly, Kadiatou, Chiamaka's housekeeper, is committed to raising her daughter in America until an unforeseen crisis threatens to unravel the stability she has worked tirelessly to create.