Zimbabwe: Mafume Preaches Accountability, Good Governance Barely Month After Commission of Inquiry Exposed Council Directors Gobbling Half a Million in Salaries

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume on Monday startlingly chose to preach accountability and good governance to council directors who were recently exposed to be gobbling over half a million US dollars in their own salaries by a commission into affairs at town house.

Mafume, who also took the Commission of Inquiry on a merry-go-round after it demanded to visit his residence, was speaking at the launch of a revenue collection blitz in Harare.

"Accountability is essential for effective governance and development," Mafume told the council directors whose salaries were said to be between US$15,000 to US$30,000.

"When officials are held accountable, it fosters trust and confidence in government, encouraging residents to participate in civic activities, pay taxes, and comply with laws and regulations."

Harare City Council has been one of the worst-run municipalities with marked failures in water and sewage reticulation, road rehabilitation and infrastructure improvement (including council offices, which are now desolate).

His calls for proper governance are not in tandem with decisions at townhouse that saw top administrators getting high-end vehicles at a budget of US$1 million.

The splurge was described by the Combined Harare Resident Association (CHRA) director Ruben Akili as a sign of failure.

"The local government system structures have not been performing up to standards," said Akili.

"There is a need to reform our local government system. Our local government system promotes corruption and does not promote the participation of citizens.

"Our local government system does not promote transparency and accountability in its format at the moment."

There is marked resistance to pay rates following the revelation, with residents questioning why they should sponsor directors' lavish lifestyles that include expensive international holidays while their garbage goes uncollected for years.