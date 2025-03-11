Zimbabwe: Police Officer Jailed 21 Years for Raping His Daughter

A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer has been convicted of repeatedly raping his Grade 7 daughter and sentenced to 21 years' imprisonment.

The 47-year-old accused person, who was attached to the ZRP Support Unit, appeared at the Zvishavane Magistrates Court facing rape charges.

The court heard that the abuse began in August 2024 when the offender returned home one night drunk and forced himself on his daughter.

Following the first encounter, the cop threatened the child not to report the matter to anyone or face unspecified consequences.

It was further heard that the abuse continued into 2025, with another incident in January where the accused person fondled the victim before expressing further desires to be intimate with her. This time, the assault was interrupted by the arrival of the girl's stepmother, but the officer intimidated his daughter into silence.

As fate would have it, court was further told that the minor gathered courage and confided in her friends and a teacher at school, who helped her report the abuse to authorities.

A medical examination confirmed the violations, leading to the arrest and conviction.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe described the incident as shocking.

"This case is a shocking betrayal of trust by a man in a position of authority. It highlights the urgent need for continued efforts to combat gender-based violence and protect children, especially within families where they should feel safest," the NPA said.