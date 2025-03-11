Uganda: Police Men Who Do Not Beat Up Nup Will Be Sent Home - Gen Muhoozi

At the centre of Gen Muhoozi's insomnia as he claimed he was ensconced in the jungles of Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province in eastern DR Congo, was his father's political challenger Robert Kyagulanyi and his National Unity Platform party.

The Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, spent Monday night on his fingers, tweeting without a blink into the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

At the centre of Gen Muhoozi's insomnia as he claimed he was ensconced in the jungles of Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province in eastern DR Congo, was his father's political challenger Robert Kyagulanyi and his National Unity Platform party.

The First Son urged the security forces to double up the batons and whips on Mr Kyagulanyi and his supporters going forward and threatened to sack officers who do not beat NUP enough.

"Police men who do not beat up NUP will be sent home," Muhoozi posted on X, formerly Twitter, in the early hours of Tuesday morning. "All of them, whatever the rank."

Muhoozi, who claimed to be in the jungles of Bunia in eastern DR Congo, said security forces should intensify their crackdown on Kyagulanyi's supporters, praising the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JAT) for its recent brutal operations.

"JAT is doing a great job!" he wrote. "But they are not beating criminals enough. Anyone found in a red uniform should learn to fear JAT."

His comments come days after security forces launched violent attacks on NUP supporters during the Kawempe North by-election, drawing widespread condemnation.

Security officers beat journalists and opposition supporters in what many described as state-sanctioned repression.

Muhoozi escalated his threats further, setting a deadline of July 7 for young NUP supporters to surrender to the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), his militia-like movement, or face violent consequences.

"I am giving up to July 7 for all young boys and young men in NUP to surrender to PLU. Report to either Minister Balaam [Barugahara] or Hon [David] Kabanda. We shall welcome you and rehabilitate you. That is your amnesty from us."

He declared that after the deadline, NUP would be designated a rebellion and security forces would have orders to kill anyone in NUP attire.

Muhoozi also ridiculed his predecessors in the army, calling them "very weak" leaders who betrayed the military.

"In the past, we had very weak CDFs!! They betrayed our Glorious military! That is not me! I will beat NUP into a pulp if they touch a single-- that is, one-- NRM supporter."

Amid these threats, Muhoozi made light of the situation, joking about his need to visit Europe, claiming women there were "about to protest" over his absence.

Muhoozi has in the past suggested that his tweets should not be taken seriously, insisting they are mainly for humour.

He has urged his followers to wear some humour garbs while reading his posts. However, critics argue that his statements, often followed by real security crackdowns, suggest otherwise.

