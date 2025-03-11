Kenya: Body of Kenyan Police Officer Killed in Haiti Arrives in Nairobi

11 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The body of Police Officer Samuel Tompoi Kaetuai, who was killed while serving on a peacekeeping mission in Haiti, arrived in Nairobi on Monday evening and was received with full honors at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli led a delegation of officers to receive the fallen officer's remains. Nominated Senator Peris Tobiko, family members, and friends, led by his father, Salaash Kaetuai, were also present.

The body was transferred to Chiromo Mortuary for preservation as burial preparations continue. The burial date will be announced in the coming days.

Kaetuai was killed by armed gangs while on duty in Haiti. The Multinational Security Support Mission confirmed his death in late February, stating that he succumbed to injuries sustained during an operation. The National Police Service later reported that he was shot by suspected gang members and succumbed to gunshot wounds despite efforts to rush him to hospital.

Foreign Ministry Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei expressed his condolences on X, saying he was "heartbroken by the loss of a member of Kenya's deployment."

Haiti has been grappling with escalating gang violence, with the United Nations reporting 5,601 killings in 2024--1,000 more than the previous year. The UN also documented 315 lynchings of alleged gang members and 281 suspected summary executions by police. More than a million Haitians have been displaced due to the crisis, according to the UN migration agency.

The Kenyan-led peacekeeping mission faced temporary uncertainty in February when the US, under President Donald Trump's directive, suspended international funding. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later issued a waiver, allowing the operation to proceed.

