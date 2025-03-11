Zimbabwe: Police Recover Four Tonnes of Dagga At Harare Warehouse

In a major breakthrough in the fight against drugs and substance abuse that is tearing Zimbabwe's social fabric, police recovered four tonnes of dagga Monday.

The drugs were stashed in a warehouse in Harare's Msasa industrial area.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the bust.

"The ZRP has recovered approximately four tonnes of dagga which was hidden in a warehouse in Msasa industrial area.

"The company, or authorities at the company, had no paperwork as to why the dagga was being kept at the warehouse and the conditions under which it was being kept," said Nyathi.

Three suspects have been taken into police custody awaiting court appearance this Tuesday, March 11, he added.