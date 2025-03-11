Nigeria: Navy Destroys Several Illegal Refining Sites, Seizes 6 Boats in February

The Nigerian Navy said its troops deployed for Operation DELTA SANITY II deactivated over 11 illegal refining sites and seized six boats laden with products in February 2025.

The troops arrested two suspected vandals and recovered illegally refined products within the month.

A statement by the naval spokesman, Commodore Aiwuyo Adams-Aliu, said these successes contributed positively to the increase in Nigeria's crude oil output.

According to the statement, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the chief of the naval staff, reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy's continued dedication to combating maritime crimes and safeguarding the nation's waters.

He gave a breakdown as follows: On Saturday, 1 February 2025, a wooden boat laden with 19 x 250-litre drums of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), which was being smuggled to the Republic of Cameroon, was intercepted around Effiat Creek, Akwa Ibom State.

Troops also seized a wooden boat laden with 14 x 250 litres drums of PMS being smuggled to the Republic of Cameroon on Wednesday, 5 February 2025, around Ebughu Creek of Akwa Ibom State.

Again, on Sunday, 9 February 2025, seized a fibre boat laden with about 1,000 litres of stolen crude oil around Buguma and Tuma general area of Rivers State.

On the same day, troops also seized a large wooden boat laden with about 5,000 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude oil around Opotumbi general area of Rivers State.

In the same Rivers State, troops on 11 February 2025 seized a fibre boat laden with about 1,300 litres of stolen crude oil around Buguma and Tuma general area of Rivers State.

Furthermore, on Wednesday, 12 February 2025, the unrelenting troops discovered and destroyed an illegal refinery site, with five cooking tanks, four metal storage tanks, six reservoirs, and 15 dug-out pits containing about 1,500 litres of stolen crude oil and about 1,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) around Isaka, Ogajama, a general area of Rivers State.

On the same day, another Illegal Refinery Site, with three refining ovens, three receiving units, two wooden boats, and one dug-out pit collectively laden with over 30,000 litres of stolen crude oil, was discovered and deactivated around Clough Creek in the Ekeremor local government area of Bayelsa State.

Meanwhile, on 13 February 2025, a wooden boat conveying 1,400 litres of illegally refined AGO in 44 jerry cans was seized around the Ese-Odo local government area of Ondo State.

Relatedly, on 15 February 2025, troops deactivated two Illegal Refinery Sites with about 1000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 4,000 litres of stolen crude oil in the Otugbene area of the Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State.

The next day, 16 February 2025, troops also deactivated four illegal refinery sites with four ovens, 10 dug-out pits, one storage tank, 13 sacks of stolen crude oil, and two drums loaded with stolen crude oil and seized 47 polythene sacks containing illegally refined AGO around Obodo Omadino in Warri, the South-West local government area of Delta State.

"Cumulatively, the total quantities were about 2,500 litres of stolen crude oil and 2,700 litres of illegally refined AGO," he added.

Similarly, troops arrested two suspected vandals on 17 February 2025. Two saws were used to cut the flowline, and one wooden boat was along the Well 17T Flowline in Rivers State.

Again, on 18 February 2025, troops seized three fibre boats loaded with illegally refined AGO in 137 jerry cans along the Ugbonla water site in the Ilaje local government area of Ondo State.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They also discovered and destroyed two illegal refinery sites holding about 22,000 litres of stolen crude oil. They were discovered and seized in a camp around the Ojumole Riverine community of Ilaje local government area of Ondo State on 18 February 2025.

Furthermore, troops on 19 February 2025, discovered and destroyed several illegal refinery sites with about 70 ovens, 40 reservoirs, 50 dug-out pits, about 50,000 litres of stolen crude oil and about 5,000 litres of illegally refined AGO around Egbema West of Rivers State.

Lastly, on 26 February 2025, troops destroyed one illegal refinery site, containing three refining ovens, three receiving units, and three dug-out pits collectively laden with over 12,000 litres of stolen crude oil around Clough Creek in Ekeremor local government area of Bayelsa State.