Liberia: 'Your 30 Yrs Friendship Should Impact Liberia'

The Deputy Managing Director for Administration at the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, T. Wilson Gaye has called on a group of Liberians to ensure that their 30 years plus friends impact Liberia and not only those in their cycle.

Over the weekend, some Liberians who have been friends for many years gathered in Sinkor to commemorate their over 30 years of being friends.

Serving as motivational speaker at the event, Director Gaye told the friends to use their individual connections to impact the lives of ordinary Liberians mainly people back in their various homes.

According to him, despite the unfortunate human debasement of a very large portion of Liberians who found themselves in refugee camps in the sub-region, a good number of them were fortunate to migrate to developed countries around the world like in the case of most of the 30 plus years friends.

"He stated, "Most Liberians, including you, have been able to graduate from some of the best universities and colleges in the world in various fields of human endeavors. Some are in boardrooms of top corporate institutions, while some are professors and lecturers in top higher institutions of learning."

He called on them to tap into the policy initiative of this government to make the diaspora community strategic partners to drive home the ARREST Agenda to ensure that it succeeds amidst the many challenges. "We want to leverage on your expertise, your contacts, your ingenuity, your passion for the country and the resolve to put Liberia first."

He said, "I urge you to take a deep and incisive look at the development landscape of Liberia and without doubt you will realize that indeed chronologically we are the oldest independent African country, but realistically that is not reflective about the level of development we should have."

He furthered, "At this stage and time in history when several African nations whose freedom and liberation we shouldered are making giant strides to uplift their people, we are still grappling with connecting our communities, cities and counties with good roads; we are still battling high degree of illiteracy and poverty; we have not been able to stabilize power supply and provide clean water to the vast majority of our people; infant mortality is still high; we continue to import basic commodities like rice when we have one of the richest tropical rain forest in the world, etc., etc."