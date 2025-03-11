Zimbabwe: RTG Tables Expansion Drive After Shelling Out Debt

LEADING hospitality concern Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) has shelled out heavy debt, creating flexible room to table an aggressive expansion drive within and outside the country's borders.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on the sidelines of an event to share the group's performance for the year ended December 31 2024, RTG's CEO Tendai Madziwanyika said the debt repayment commitment has managed to ease the company's gearing from an exorbitant ratio of 70% when he took over in 2012 to the current debt free position.

"In the last six years from 2019, which was just before Covid-19 we spent about US$42 million on capital projects and loan servicing, which was split into repayment and interests. Our loan repayment during that period was about US$17 million and interest payments were about US$2,4 million, making it to a total loan servicing of US$19,5 million right from Covid-19 era to now," he said.

The RTG boss, who is widely acclaimed for taking the hospitality concern out of the woods, revealed that over the years, the group has spent US$22,6 million, out of which US$11,8 million went towards refurbishment and US$10,8 million basic care and maintenance.

"When we started, our gearing was about 70%. Today, we are almost debt free. In 2020, we managed to pay back the last part of our loans. It was a debenture of US$16,7 million and this was actually paid to our shareholder NSSA. The amount was in full and final settlement in 2020 during Covid-19," he said.

Resultantly, the group has tabled an aggressive expansion plan on the back of revelations that the acquisition of Montclair Hotel is now in the final stages, with a whopping US$1 million budget having already been set aside for refurbishment.

The group is yet to unveil finer details on another project in South Africa on the back of plans to expand its footprint with the Harare.

The just-ended reporting year ended December 31 2024, saw the group delivering strong performance driven by 4% growth in occupancy and a 15% rise in foreign currency revenues.

"I would like to highlight that in the revenue of US$ 44,3 million, about US$19 million is the actual foreign currency. That number last year was US$16,4 million and a year before that, we were excited as we were at US$11,1 million.

"It shows the capacity of the business to generate foreign currency so that is quite exciting and coming back to 2012 we were at about US$5 million," added Madziwanyika.