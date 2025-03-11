Liberia: Koung 'Saves' Millions

Vice President Jeremiah Kpang Koung has saved Liberia of millions of United States Dollars projected for the purchase of 256 pieces of earth-moving equipment by the Joseph Nyuma Boakai Administration.

The Liberian Vice President who made the disclosure in the United States recently, announced the completion of the final report regarding the acquisition of 256 yellow machines, establishing the total cost at no more than US$22 million.

During a town hall meeting with Liberians in the United States, Vice President Koung elaborated that the initial estimated cost for the equipment was around US$43 million, a figure he deemed exorbitant. But following negotiation, Veep Koungsucceeded in ensuring that the cost of the yellow machines was reduced to US$22 million-a difference of US$21 million previously projected.

The conclusion of this report paves the way for the formal procurement process, with each county set to benefit from 19 pieces of essential earth-moving equipment. This initiative aims to enhance infrastructure development across the nation, ensuring that resources are allocated efficiently for the betterment of all Liberians.

Following an announcement of the acquisition of 256 pieces of yellow machines by the Boakai administration, critics including some opposition political parties took issues with the Liberian Government saying that the machines were announced in the absence of a procurement process or legislative approval.

Nevertheless, the administration announced that the deal was sealed and that the machines were loaded on a ship enroute to Monrovia for distribution among Liberia's 15 counties. This announcement sparked public outcry and raised numerous questions.

The government, through Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah, later backtracked, denying that an agreement had been consummated and stating that negotiations were ongoing to procure the machines. Despite controversies surrounding the deal, Liberians were ecstatic over the announcement that the Boakai administration had arranged to purchase 285 "yellow machines" to begin the most extensive road building and maintenance program in postwar Liberia.

The announcement made by Senior Administration official, Minister of State without Portfolio, Mamaka Bility illuminated the challenges in building and maintaining roads and was part of President Boakai's "No car stuck in the mud" mantra, a promise made during the elections in 2023. The announcement on the proposed purchase of the 285 yellow machines was made at a Cabinet Retreat at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.