Africa: Pasuwa's Malawi to Face South Africa in Final CHAN Qualifying Round

Celebrated Zimbabwe international coach Calisto Pasuwa will be in for a big test as his side faces South Africa in the final African Nations Championships (CHAN) qualifying match.

Pasuwa's Malawi recorded a 2-0 win over Comoros over the weekend to complete a 4-0 aggregate win, which propelled them to the final round, which carries a ticket to the 2025 CHAN edition.

Malawi and South Africa will play the first and second leg of the final qualifiation round in May and winner between the two sides automatically makes it to CHAN.

Pasuwa was officially appointed head coach of The Flames last month after signing a three-year contract.

Part of his expected target as Malawi's head coach is to help the side make a maiden appearance at the CHAN tournament, which is yet to have its dates confirmed.

The 2025 CHAN tournament will be co-hosted later this year by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, who are racing to have their infrastructure ready for the big games.