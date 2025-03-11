Liberia: Edith Gongloe Weh - Championing Women's Leadership in Nimba County By-Election

Ganta — As Nimba County gears up for a pivotal by-election, one name continues to resonate across the political landscape--Edith Gongloe Weh. A seasoned leader and former county superintendent, Weh is not just vying for a Senate seat; she is spearheading a movement to amplify women's voices in governance. In an exclusive interview, she opens up about her vision for leadership, the urgent need for gender representation, and the challenges that lie ahead for both Nimba and Liberia as a whole.

Women in Leadership

Madam Weh underscored the significance of women's participation in both local and national governance, advocating for elected positions rather than appointments. "An appointed position carries the risk of dismissal by those who appoint you, but an elected role is secured through performance, with the people deciding your tenure based on achievements," she explained.

Reflecting on her tenure as Nimba's superintendent, she acknowledged the challenges but emphasized the impact of female leadership, referencing her own contributions and those of fellow female administrators such as Madam Richard Miller. "Despite limited resources, we accomplished a great deal. The current superintendent of Nimba is also making remarkable strides, transforming areas like Scenic Day," she noted.

The former superintendent highlighted the unique and nurturing perspective women bring to governance, arguing that empowering women in leadership fosters a more balanced and productive society.

Women's Representation in Liberia

Currently, women occupy only 8 out of 73 seats in Liberia's House of Representatives, translating to approximately 11% representation. In the Senate, just 3 of the 30 senators are women, making up 10%. While progress has been made in increasing women's political participation, significant challenges remain.

In the 2023 elections, women accounted for nearly half of the registered voters, with strong female participation in populous counties like Nimba, Bong, and Montserrado. Despite a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) requiring political parties to nominate at least 30% female candidates, only Unity Party (UP) and the Liberia People's Party met this threshold, while many others failed to nominate any women.

The legislative representation of women remains low, with only seven new female lawmakers elected and three incumbents losing their seats. Independent female candidates faced greater financial hurdles and received less support from political parties, further limiting their electoral success.

The Election Landscape

Discussing the legislative caucus and women's role in Nimba's development, Weh emphasized the need for gender-sensitive legislation. "Women must have a stronger voice in decision-making. When elected, I will ensure that women's concerns and needs are reflected in the policies shaping our county and the nation," she pledged.

Weh expressed confidence in women's electoral power, noting that they make up 50.9% of Liberia's population. "If women unite to represent themselves, they can amplify their voices and influence governance," she asserted. Her message echoed the call made by Madam Sanda Kabia Wilson during International Women's Day, urging women to support each other in leadership pursuits.

Running in a traditionally male-dominated race, Weh remains undeterred. "This isn't my first time contesting--it's my fifth. But I've remained consistent, focused, and determined to drive change," she said. Despite past setbacks, she remains steadfast in her mission to champion women's leadership.

Weh also raised concerns about electoral corruption. "Corruption is a cancer, crippling Liberia's economic growth and development," she said. She warned of potential electoral malpractice but vowed vigilance. "We will be watchful and raise this issue at the national level. We call on President Joseph Boakai to ensure that the vice president, who holds influence over this election, remains neutral."

Education and Women's Empowerment

Education remains a key priority for Weh, who has a clear vision for addressing barriers that prevent girls from succeeding academically. "Despite existing laws to increase school enrollment and retention for girls, we must create an environment that enables them to complete their education," she said.

She highlighted economic constraints that force many girls to drop out of school to support their families, advocating for economic reforms to ease this burden. "When women's earning capacity improves, their children stand a better chance of staying in school," she added.

Weh also expressed deep concern over gender-based violence, including rape and sexual exploitation. "Liberia has strong laws, but the issue lies in enforcement. The Senate has the power to hold the executive accountable, and that must happen," she stressed. Ensuring the implementation of laws protecting women and girls will be a top priority if elected.

The Road Ahead

As the election approaches, Weh remains committed to her vision for Nimba and Liberia. She reiterated the need for strong female leaders who not only participate in governance but also mentor the next generation. "We must uphold the law, hold the executive accountable, and ensure Liberia progresses," she concluded.

Liberia's journey toward gender equality in politics continues. Key challenges include the lack of enforcement of the 30% female candidate quota and the need for more strategic support for women in politics. Moving forward, a multi-faceted approach is necessary, including studying women's voting behavior, engaging political parties on gender-inclusive nomination processes, and providing mentorship for aspiring female leaders.