Liberia: AFL Launches Operation True Guardian to Strengthen Security in Western Liberia

11 March 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

Monrovia — The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) has launched a new security initiative, Operation True Guardian, to bolster national security and combat the growing threats of transnational and maritime crimes in Liberia's western region.

Set to commence at the end of March, the operation will target Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, and Gbarpolu Counties, areas increasingly affected by illegal activities due to porous borders and limited law enforcement presence.

Speaking Monday at the Barclay Training Center in Monrovia, El-Dorado Nyanti Jebbe, Deputy Chief of Public Affairs for the AFL, described the initiative as a decisive intervention amid escalating security challenges.

"This operation comes at a crucial time when Liberia is facing complex security threats, particularly in the western region where transnational crimes are on the rise," Jebbe stated.

Intelligence and law enforcement reports indicate a surge in cross-border smuggling, including the trafficking of arms, narcotics, and human beings, exacerbating insecurity and instability in border communities.

Additionally, the AFL has raised concerns over illegal fishing and piracy along Liberia's coastline, which have disrupted local livelihoods and depleted marine resources.

"The absence of a consistent security presence has created a vacuum that criminal networks are exploiting," Jebbe added. "We intend to change that narrative."

Under Operation True Guardian, the AFL will conduct periodic military patrols in key hotspots, focusing on strengthening border control, enhancing maritime surveillance, and improving inter-agency collaboration with law enforcement and community leaders.

The Ministry of National Defense, in coordination with the Office of the Chief of Staff of the AFL, has described the operation as a strategic and sustained approach to addressing mounting security threats.

Reaffirming its mission to protect the nation and its citizens, the AFL emphasized that the initiative aligns with its broader goals of promoting stability and sustainable development in vulnerable regions.

"Operation True Guardian is more than a military mission--it is a commitment to national peace, community safety, and the protection of Liberia's natural resources," the AFL said in a statement, reinforcing its motto: "A Force for Good."

