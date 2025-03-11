South Africa: Western Cape Police Commissioner Welcomes Lengthy Incarceration of GBVF Offenders

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, welcomed the lengthy incarceration imposed on Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) offenders following thorough investigations by detectives attached to Family violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences units (FCS) based at George and Beaufort West.

A 64-year-old man was found guilty of rape on Wednesday, 5 March 2025, and given a life sentence. A male who lived at a family member's house repeatedly raped an 11-year-old girl, according to an investigation into this case that was reported at Blanco, George. In the most recent incident, it is said that the girl went with the man to the forest in June 2023 to get firewood. The girl was raped by the man who threatened her. A family member learned about the incident and informed the police.

George FCS commenced with an investigation. This investigation led to the arrest of the 64-year-old accused who was convicted on a charge of rape last month and subsequently sentenced.

In an unrelated matter, the Regional Court in Beaufort West sentenced a 40-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment on 04 March 2025 after he was found guilty on charges of rape and robbery.

Beaufort West FCS commenced with an investigation following an incident near Danie Theron Street, Beaufort West on 28 April 2022 at about 21:00. The investigation revealed that the 24-year-old woman was walking home when the man accosted her. He forcefully took her food and cash. She managed to escape, however the suspect caught up with her and violated her.

The investigation and DNA analysis later linked the suspect to the crime. He was subsequently arrested, convicted and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for rape as well as two years for robbery. These sentences will run concurrently.

Furthermore, a 35-year-old man was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment on a rape charge on 27 February 2025. The accused was convicted following investigation into the violation of a 9-year-old girl at Rustdene in Beaufort West during July 2020.

Lt Gen Patekile commended the investigation and prosecution team for their diligence which led to the lengthy incarceration of the trio. The protection of the most vulnerable in society remains key to the eradication of GBVF and these convictions are testament to the commitment of police in the fight of this scourge.