South Africa: Public Service Committee to Be Briefed On SATBVC Pension Redress

Parliament, Monday, 10 March 2025 - The Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration will be briefed by the Government Employees Pension Fund and Government Pensions Administration Agency on the petition from SATBVC State Committee on pension redress tomorrow.

This will be a joint meeting with the Standing Committee on Finance.

The Speaker referred a petition from the Civil Servants Redress Movement to the committee seeking assistance in pension redress for current and former civil servants who were discriminated against during apartheid.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Time: 10:00 - 13:00

Venue: Good Hope Chamber, Parliament