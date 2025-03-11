Nigeria: Police Recover Kidnappers' Speed Boat, Launch Manhunt for Suspects in Bayelsa

Operatives of the Operation Puff Adder of the Bayelsa State Police Command have recovered the speed boats used by the kidnappers of the two staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) rescued on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

The special adviser on domestic affairs to the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Akari Loveday and the MD's brother, Emmanuel Nathan Ogbuku, were kidnapped on Friday, March 7, 2025, along the river on their way to Ayakoro community, in Ogbia local government area of the state, the hometown of the NDDC managing director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku.

Commenting on the success recorded by the men of Operation Puff Adder of the state police command, the state commissioner of police, Alonyenu Francis Idu, attributed the success in the police operation to the deployment of Community Intelligence and Security Drone Technology, which aided the police operatives in the rescue operation.

CP Idu stated this on Monday during a courtesy visit from Barr. Rex-Ogbuku Jude, the brother of the NDDC managing director, and assured that the police command is ready to tackle crime and criminality in the state.

He also commended his officer, CSP Chris Nwaogbo and his men for their gallantry after they spent three days in search of the two abducted NDDC staff through the Onuebum-Eboi forest and Otuogidi forests and along the creeks and rivers of Ayakoro, in Ogbia local government area, where the abduction took place.

It was also reported that the rescue team included the state police commissioner's drone unit, Ability Security Services, a private drone company, and personnel from the Nigerian Navy (NNS Soroh), which patrolled the river using gunboats.

Earlier in his speech, Barr. Rex-Ogbuku Jude commended the commissioner and men of the Bayelsa State Police Command for the quick response and rescue of their kinsmen. " When the victims were rescued, the entire community was thrown into jubilation, and your policemen, led by Chris Nwaogbo, were prayed for by the elders and youths," he stated.