South Africa: Agriculture Committee to Receive Briefings On 2024/25 Quarterly Performance of Department and Entities

11 March 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Parliament, Monday, 10 March 2025 - The Portfolio Committees on Agriculture will receive briefings on the 2024/25 quarterly performance, expenditure report and progress on implementation from the Department of Agriculture Land Reform and Rural Development tomorrow.

The presentation will also include the following entities:

Agricultural Research Council (ARC),

Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP),

National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC) and the

Perishable Products Export Control Board (PPECB)

The Department of Agriculture will further brief the committee on its response to agricultural matters pronounced in the 2025 SONA.

The meeting will take place as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Tuesday, 11 March 2015

Time: 09:30-13:00

Venue: M314, Third floor, Marks Building

