South Africa: Committee to Be Briefed On Scoring Outcomes of Nyda Interviews

11 March 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities will today be briefed on the scoring outcomes for the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) interviews.

The committee will also adopt its NYDA report, and deliberate on the appointment and establishment of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Board (NCGB), and consider and adopt the GBVF Council nomination advertisement and programme.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Time: 10:00am

Venue: Committee Room S12, Ground Floor, National Council Provinces Building and Virtual Platform

