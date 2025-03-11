Tanzania: Zanzibar President Confirmed for Double Award Honour At Palesh Lagos 2025

11 March 2025
The Supreme Council of the United Nations International Peace and Governance Council (UNIPGC) African Chapter has announced the nomination of Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi for the Award and Recognition of Outstanding East African President in Support of Maternal and Child Healthcare in East Africa.

He will also receive the Grand Commander of Peace (GCOP) award under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG Agenda 16) Peace, Justice and Strong Institution.

This announcement was made by UNIPGC global president, Dr Jonathan Ojadah, after he received an acceptance letter from the Tanzania Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirming the president's excitement and recognition of his good works.

This double award honour is in recognition of his outstanding performance supporting Zanzibar's mission to provide vital medical equipment and supplies for safe childbirth in the country.

He underscored the significant impact of these efforts in safeguarding the lives of mothers and newborns and called for continued support from corporate companies and organisations.

He will be honoured along with other African leaders at the forthcoming 14th Edition of the UNIPGC Pan African Leadership Symposium and Honours (PALESH Nigeria 2025), scheduled to hold on 5th April 2025 at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

