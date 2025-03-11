Liberia: Unity Party National Youth Congress Adopts Landmark Resolution At Ganta Retreat

Ganta — The National Youth Congress of the Unity Party has adopted a far-reaching resolution aimed at strengthening youth participation, promoting good governance, and enhancing internal party structures. The resolution was passed at the conclusion of a three-day retreat held from February 28 to March 2, 2025, in Ganta, Nimba County.

Delegates from all 73 electoral districts across Liberia's 15 counties endorsed the resolution, which prioritizes grassroots mobilization, political education, national reconciliation, strategic communication, and anti-corruption advocacy. The Youth Congress reaffirmed its commitment to the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development and vowed to champion youth-driven initiatives aligned with national priorities.

One of the landmark decisions of the retreat was the proposed institutionalization of a Youth Leadership Development Department within the party to provide structured mentorship, political orientation, and capacity-building programs for young partisans. The Congress also resolved to strengthen grassroots mobilization through community-based outreach, civic engagement, and recruitment of first-time voters under the National Cadets Unit.

On national reconciliation, the Youth Congress called for inter-party youth dialogues and community-based healing initiatives to bridge political divides and foster unity. In terms of communication, it emphasized the need for modern digital strategies and advanced training in strategic messaging to amplify youth activism and promote the timely dissemination of party policies.

The Congress further underscored the importance of political education, proposing regular workshops and partnerships with civil society organizations and academic institutions to enhance youth understanding of democratic governance and policy-making.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Anti-corruption advocacy was a focal point of the resolution, with the Youth Congress demanding an independent probe into the $675,000 scandal at the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE). Additionally, it called on President Joseph Boakai to act on the General Auditing Commission's findings on financial mismanagement at the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA). The Congress stressed that accountability should apply to all public officials, irrespective of political affiliation.

Beyond internal party matters, the Youth Congress pledged to hold the Unity Party-led government accountable for fulfilling campaign promises, particularly in job creation, education expansion, and governance reforms.

The resolution concluded with a renewed commitment by the Youth Congress to uphold democratic values, empower young people, and contribute meaningfully to Liberia's national development agenda. It was formally adopted on March 2, 2025, by the National Executive Committee of the Unity Party National Youth Congress.