Liberia: Stand Petitions Supreme Court to Lift Motorbike and Kehkeh Restrictions

Monrovia — Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), a grassroots advocacy organization, has petitioned the Supreme Court to lift all government-imposed restrictions on motorbike and keke riders across the country. The lawsuit, filed on Monday, argues that the ban unfairly targets motorcyclists and tricycle operators, many of whom rely on the sector for their livelihoods.

The legal challenge, led by Cllr. Sayma Cyrenius Cephus, seeks a Writ of Prohibition against the Executive Branch, particularly the Liberia National Police (LNP), from enforcing what STAND describes as sweeping and discriminatory measures against riders. The petition was submitted before Justice in Chambers Ceaineh D. Clinton Johnson and represents the National Keke and Motorbike Riders Welfare & Advocacy Organization (NAKEMOR), along with all affected operators. The Government of Liberia is named as the respondent, with Justice Minister and Attorney General Oswald Tweh, Solicitor General Augustine Fayiah, and LNP Inspector General Gregory Coleman listed among those expected to justify the continued enforcement of the restrictions.

Speaking to journalists after filing the petition, STAND's Chief Executive Officer, Mulbah K. Morlu, denounced the restrictions as unfair and unconstitutional. He argued that motorcyclists and keke operators have followed all legal procedures, including registering their vehicles and paying operational fees, yet they continue to face punitive measures. He expressed concern that the actions of a few individuals should not be used to punish an entire group of law-abiding citizens, emphasizing that the government's approach was unjust and violated the rights of riders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The petition calls for an immediate lifting of all no-go-zone restrictions that prevent motorbike and keke riders from operating in key areas, including Monrovia and Duala. It also demands an end to the Liberia National Police's practice of seizing bikes and imposing excessive fines on riders. Furthermore, STAND is urging the Supreme Court to uphold the constitutional rights of motorcyclists and keke operators, arguing that their freedom of movement and lawful economic activity are protected under Article 13 of the 1986 Constitution and the Vehicle & Traffic Law of Liberia.

On Monday, several motorcyclists and keke operators gathered at key locations in Monrovia, calling for an end to the restrictions. Protesters demanded that the government either lift the ban or refund the registration fees they have already paid. One frustrated rider insisted that they had complied with all legal requirements, yet the government continues to hinder their ability to earn a living.