Liberia: LNBA Calls for Accountability in Judicial Spending

Monrovia — The President of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, has called for greater accountability in the management of judicial expenditures.

Responding to the Chief Justice's opening address, Cllr. Varmah emphasized the need for financial transparency within the Judiciary.

Speaking on Monday, March 10, 2025, during the opening of the March A.D. Term of Court, he commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for complying with the Financial Autonomy Act of 2006. However, he stressed that financial independence must be accompanied by accountability.

Citing Section 21.6 of the New Judiciary Law, which governs the deposit of fees, costs, and other revenues collected by the courts, Cllr. Varmah noted that all such funds must be properly recorded, published, and deducted from the Judiciary's quarterly budgetary appropriations.

"This milestone reflects the government's commitment to upholding judicial independence, good governance, and the rule of law," he said.

While acknowledging progress, Cllr. Varmah underscored the importance of ensuring that resources are effectively utilized to strengthen the justice system, improve access to justice, and enhance public confidence in the Judiciary.

He called for stringent financial oversight, periodic audits, and adherence to best financial management practices to ensure that funds serve their intended purpose. According to him, a transparent and accountable judiciary is essential for maintaining the integrity of the legal system and advancing democratic governance in Liberia.

The LNBA President reaffirmed the Bar's commitment to advocating for judicial independence, accountability, and overall improvements in the legal profession.

"We appreciate the Supreme Court's leadership in maintaining judicial integrity and will continue to work collectively with all stakeholders in advancing our legal system," he said.

Cllr. Varmah also acknowledged the constraints faced by the Judiciary but cautioned that solutions must not come at the expense of justice for those most in need.

"The principle of a fair trial is enshrined in our laws and international commitments. Every accused person, regardless of financial status, deserves legal representation," he stressed.

To address the challenge, he recommended an urgent stakeholder dialogue, bringing together the Judiciary, the Ministry of Justice, the LNBA, and other legal actors to find sustainable solutions ensuring continued legal representation at the magisterial level.

He also advocated for strengthening pro bono legal services. While the LNBA has consistently promoted free legal representation, he urged the government to provide greater institutional support so that lawyers can offer pro bono services without financial hardship.

Cllr. Varmah further urged the Chief Justice to reconsider her position and explore alternative solutions to the withdrawal of public defenders from magisterial courts nationwide. He emphasized that the LNBA's stance is rooted in Article 21(c) of the 1986 Constitution.

Reminding magistrates of their legislative mandate, Cllr. Varmah stressed the critical role they play in the justice system. He called on them to remain mindful of the legislative intent behind their establishment and to uphold the principles of fairness, impartiality, and justice.

"We commend the Supreme Court's swift actions in addressing unacceptable conduct within the Judiciary," he said.

He maintained that upholding ethical standards is vital to maintaining public trust, and decisive actions against misconduct reinforce the integrity of the legal system.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the issue of rebranding the Judiciary, Cllr. Varmah asserted that the process should go beyond structural or procedural reforms.

"It should be about restoring public trust, strengthening judicial independence, and ensuring that justice is delivered efficiently and impartially," he stated.

He stressed that the Judiciary must be seen as a beacon of integrity where all citizens, regardless of status, receive fair and timely adjudication of their cases.

According to him, rebranding requires more than mere pronouncements; it necessitates a holistic approach, including judicial transparency and accountability. He insisted that the public must have confidence that judicial decisions are free from external influence and political interference.