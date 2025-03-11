Nigeria: Kebbi Govt Discovers Five Solid Minerals

11 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The government of Kebbi has discovered five solid mineral deposits.

Commissioner for Information and Culture Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi, alongside his counterpart of the Ministry of Solid Mineral Development, Haliru Wasagu, revealed this to journalists in Birnin Kebbi.

Ahmed BK told journalists that the development resulted from Governor Nasir Idris's dedicated efforts to tap into the state's mineral wealth and widen new IGR horizons, aiming to transform Kebbi's economic landscape and ensure long-term sustainability and industrial progress.

He noted that when Governor Idris took over the mantle of leadership in 2023, he found the solid mineral sector neglected, despite the state's rich mineral deposits that could be pivotal in shifting the state's economic paradigm, which the previous administrations failed to take essential steps to promote their exploration.

He mentioned the five discovered solid minerals, which include lithium ore, fluorite, ilmenite, monazite, and molybdenum.

According to him, these minerals brought political and economic power to Nigeria's emerging socio-economic variables and development firmament, and the future looks bright for Kebbi State as it embarks on a new era of economic and industrial development.

The commissioner for solid and mineral resources, Haliru Wasgu, informed the journalists that 35 solid minerals were discovered in the state, five of which were discovered during Governor Nasir Idris's current administration.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.