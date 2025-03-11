Nigeria: Kebbi Govt Discovers Five Solid Minerals

The government of Kebbi has discovered five solid mineral deposits.

Commissioner for Information and Culture Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi, alongside his counterpart of the Ministry of Solid Mineral Development, Haliru Wasagu, revealed this to journalists in Birnin Kebbi.

Ahmed BK told journalists that the development resulted from Governor Nasir Idris's dedicated efforts to tap into the state's mineral wealth and widen new IGR horizons, aiming to transform Kebbi's economic landscape and ensure long-term sustainability and industrial progress.

He noted that when Governor Idris took over the mantle of leadership in 2023, he found the solid mineral sector neglected, despite the state's rich mineral deposits that could be pivotal in shifting the state's economic paradigm, which the previous administrations failed to take essential steps to promote their exploration.

He mentioned the five discovered solid minerals, which include lithium ore, fluorite, ilmenite, monazite, and molybdenum.

According to him, these minerals brought political and economic power to Nigeria's emerging socio-economic variables and development firmament, and the future looks bright for Kebbi State as it embarks on a new era of economic and industrial development.

The commissioner for solid and mineral resources, Haliru Wasgu, informed the journalists that 35 solid minerals were discovered in the state, five of which were discovered during Governor Nasir Idris's current administration.