Somalia: Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs & Reconciliation Launches Four-Day Awareness and Mobilization Workshop On Elections in Mogadishu

The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs & Reconciliation officially inaugurated a four-day Awareness and Mobilization Workshop on Elections in Mogadishu.

The workshop, which aims to enhance public understanding of the one-person, one-vote election system, is designed to prepare citizens for the upcoming local elections.

The workshop brings together key stakeholders, including government officials, civic organizations, and members of the public, to discuss the vital aspects of the electoral process.

With a strong emphasis on voter education, the event aims to empower citizens to participate effectively in the election process, ensuring a transparent, inclusive, and fair electoral system.

The Minister highlighted the significance of the one-person, one-vote system, stating that it will promote democracy and strengthen the country's political process.

This workshop marks a crucial step in engaging citizens in the electoral process and fostering public trust ahead of the local elections.

Participants will receive training on the election procedures, their roles in ensuring free and fair elections, and how to address common challenges associated with the electoral system.

The event is a critical initiative in Somalia's ongoing efforts to promote democratic values and encourage citizen involvement in governance.