Nigeria: Just-in - Diphtheria Hits King's College, Parents Blame Poor Hygiene

A diphtheria outbreak at King's College, Lagos (KCL), has sparked outrage among parents, who blamed poor sanitation and inadequate hygiene for the spread of the deadly bacterial infection.

The outbreak, which has resulted in multiple hospitaliSations and one confirmed fatality among students, has prompted the Lagos State Government to activate its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to contain the situation.

Parents have long raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the school's facilities, citing issues such as unsanitary toilets, poor waste management, and unhygienic food preparation. Many believed these conditions created a breeding ground for infections, making students vulnerable to diphtheria and other illnesses.

A concerned parent, speaking anonymously, questioned why the school had initially downplayed the situation despite clear signs of a looming outbreak.

"If hygiene wasn't an issue, why are students suddenly wearing nose masks? Why were some rushed to LUTH for treatment? This could have been prevented if the school took health and sanitation seriously," she said while speaking to LEADERSHIP.

Reports suggest that students had shown symptoms of diphtheria weeks before the official confirmation, with some parents claiming their children were diagnosed in external hospitals. However, attempts to raise these concerns within the school's Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) were reportedly dismissed.

Following the outbreak, King's College management issued consent forms requesting parents' approval for their children to receive diphtheria vaccinations. The immunization campaign, carried out in collaboration with the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, aims to boost immunity among students and prevent further spread.

The Lagos State government, reacting swiftly, activated its Emergency Response Committee. Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, confirmed that the index case was a 12-year-old student who reported to the school's clinic on February 22 with a sore throat and fever.

"He was referred to LUTH, where he received antibiotics and diphtheria antitoxin serum. However, despite medical intervention, he succumbed to severe myocarditis--a known complication of diphtheria toxin--on March 6. At the time of his death, 34 close contacts were already under medical observation. Of these, 14 students developed symptoms and were transferred to LUTH for screening. Twelve were confirmed to have early-stage diphtheria and placed on immediate treatment," the Commissioner disclosed.

Abayomi averred that the state government has now launched a mass vaccination campaign for students at both the Victoria Island Annexe and the Main School in Igbosere, extending immunization efforts to teachers and healthcare providers, adding that a health inspection at King's College revealed gaps in infection prevention and control (IPC) measures, which officials have vowed to address immediately.

"To curb further spread, the government is distributing diphtheria awareness materials across schools and hospitals in Lagos. A public health advisory is also being prepared to educate residents on symptoms, prevention, and early treatment.

"With nearly 500,000 doses of diphtheria vaccines available, health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), are collaborating to contain the outbreak and prevent future occurrences, he stated.

Parents, however, insisted that the root cause of the problem must be addressed. Many were calling for urgent government intervention to improve water supply, sanitation, waste management, and healthcare facilities in the school.

One disraut mother, whose son was hospitalised for over a week, lamented the poor conditions students endure. "This is not just about diphtheria. The entire school environment is unhealthy. If nothing changes, we will keep seeing outbreaks of diseases that could have been prevented with basic hygiene," she said.

As the State Emergency Operations Centre continues to monitor the evolving situation, Commissioner Abayomi has urged Lagosians to prioritise hygiene, avoid crowded environments, and seek immediate medical attention if experiencing diphtheria symptoms. He reassured the public that the outbreak is under control, and proactive measures will continue to protect students and prevent future health crises.