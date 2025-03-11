Somalia: Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre Launches National Quran Recitation Competition

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, officially inaugurated the annual National Quran Recitation Competition in Mogadishu. The event aims to promote religious education and unity within Somali society.

Speaking at the launch, the Prime Minister emphasized the role of Somali scholars in guiding the youth by imparting the teachings of the Quran, Islamic ethics, and the Sunnah.

He stressed the importance of fostering a generation grounded in religious knowledge and values, noting that this would help counter extremist ideologies and prevent the misrepresentation of Islam that has led to the bloodshed of the Somali people.

"The Quran competition serves as a platform to unite our society, promoting cohesion and solidarity within Muslim communities. We are reminded of the critical importance of upholding the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah in our daily lives, as they guide us to protect our faith and adhere to the commands of Allah," said Prime Minister Barre.

The Prime Minister also urged Somali scholars to take a leading role in the fight against extremist groups and to dispel false ideologies that distort the true essence of Islam.