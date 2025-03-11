Somalia: Somali Disaster Management Agency and Council of Scholars Collaborate On National Fund for Humanitarian Aid

11 March 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

In a pivotal meeting on Monday, the Chairman of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Maxamuud Macallin Cabdulle, held meeting with the Chairman of the Somali Council of Scholars, Sheikh Aaden Abuukar Cusmaan (Sheikh Suufi Yare), alongside other prominent scholars to discuss pressing national issues and humanitarian initiatives.

The main agenda of the meeting was the establishment of a National Fund to collect Zakat and charity contributions from Somali citizens, which will be managed collaboratively by the Disaster Management Agency and the Union of Scholars.

This fund aims to provide a sustainable, domestically-driven approach to humanitarian relief, reducing the country's dependency on external aid.

During the discussions, both parties emphasized the importance of organizing and streamlining the collection process for Zakat and charitable donations, ensuring that the funds are utilized efficiently to support those in need across Somalia. By pooling these resources, the initiative seeks to bolster the country's self-reliance in humanitarian efforts.

Further solidifying their collaboration, the attendees agreed that the Somali scholars would form a specialized committee to work directly with the Disaster Management Agency. This committee will play a crucial role in coordinating and overseeing the collection and distribution of funds.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to convene a follow-up session to finalize key tasks and strengthen the partnership between the two organizations.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards national unity and self-sufficiency in addressing Somalia's humanitarian needs, while also fostering greater community engagement in supporting those affected by disasters.

The Somali Disaster Management Agency and the Somali Council of Scholars are expected to continue to provide information on the progress of the initiative.

