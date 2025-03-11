Liberia/Egypt: Liberia U-17 Team Off to Egypt to Honor Friendly Matches

The U-17 male national football team is set to embark on a trip to Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday, March 11, where they will take part in several friendly games against the Egyptian U-17 national side.

This opportunity arose from recent negotiations between Mustapha Raji, the President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), and the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) during Raji's visit to Mauritania. Consequently, the EFA has agreed to host the Liberia's U-17 squad.

The U-17 grassroots initiative, which is part of the LFA's Talent Development Scheme (TDS), is overseen by FIFA Talent Coach Ammy Ninje.

A significant number of the players selected for the trip were scouted by coach Ninje and his team since his arrival in Liberia.

Recently, Ninje and a team of scouts embarked on a nationwide scouting tour in a hunt for talents. This initiative extended beyond Montserrado, reaching various counties such as Nimba, Gbarpolu, Bomi, Bong, Grand Bassa, Cape Mount, and Margibi.

The FIFA Talent Coach began his efforts in Liberia right after he arrived on November 18.

He held discussions with officials from the technical branch of the Liberia Football Association, as well as youth national team coaches, before kicking off practical training sessions with the U-15 national team at Blue Field.

Ninje's presence follows an assessment conducted by a FIFA delegation led by Selvey Roy Dean, the Director of FIFA's Talent Coach Department, and Ousmane Savadogo, the Regional Technical Director for West Africa.

A UEFA A License holder, Ninje was appointed by FIFA to contribute to Liberia through the FIFA TDS initiative.

His endeavors not only support local youth coaches but also focus on enhancing the abilities of U-15 national team players while aiding in the development of the U-17 national team.

These recent developments signify a significant step forward in strengthening grassroots football in Liberia, laying the groundwork for potential future achievements in the sport.

Liberia is one of few Member Associations currently benefit from a FIFA Talent Coach after launch of the TDS in Liberia 2022.

The TDS is a program that aims to develop young football players and improve the overall football ecosystem. Through the program, FIFA provides member associations with coaching expertise, resources, and infrastructure. It also supports member associations in setting up high-quality academies.