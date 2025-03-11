Liberia: British Embassy Reaffirms Commitment to Empowering Women

The British Embassy in Monrovia has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting women's rights and gender equality in Liberia during an inspiring celebration of International Women's Day, held on March 7, 2025.

The event, which was supported by the British Embassy in Monrovia and hosted by the West Point Women for Health and Development Organization (WPHWHDO), saw a lively parade through the Township of West Point, highlighting the resilience, leadership, and ongoing fight for gender equality in Liberia.

Though the official International Women's Day falls on March 8, the celebrations in West Point took place a day earlier, allowing local women to showcase their strength and unity in a lively parade. This year's global theme, "Accelerating Action," urges governments, organizations, and individuals to push forward with greater urgency to overcome the barriers to gender equality that still persist.

In her remarks at the event, Joanna Mark-Brieter, Charge d'Affairs at the British Embassy in Monrovia, underscored the importance of the day while highlighting the ongoing work needed to close the gender gap in Liberia and beyond.

"It is an honor to stand here with you today, to march with you, and to celebrate your strength and resilience," Mark-Brieter said. "Today is about celebrating the extraordinary contributions of women, but we must also recognize that there is still much work to be done. Progress is being made, but it is often too slow. It's essential that we continue to push forward--faster, and with more determination."

Mark-Brieter emphasized that gender equality is not just the responsibility of women, but of everyone, stating, "Men have an important role to play in this process too. Many men are here today, and we need them to be allies in this fight for equality. We cannot achieve progress without their support."

Mark-Brieter went on to highlight the role of education and access to opportunities in dismantling the systemic barriers that limit women's full participation in society. She expressed the British Embassy's continued commitment to supporting women's access to education, economic opportunities, and leadership roles.

"Education is the foundation of empowerment," Mark-Brieter said. "When women are educated, they become catalysts for change. They lift their families, their communities, and their nations. This is why we are committed to supporting the education of girls and young women here in Liberia, so that they can build brighter futures."

Mark-Brieter wrapped up her remarks with a powerful call to action: "It is not enough to celebrate women today; we must support them every day. Together, we can create a future where every woman and girl has the chance to reach her full potential. The British Embassy stands committed to supporting the women of Liberia in their quest for equality, education, and opportunity."

The British Embassy's commitment to supporting women's rights in Liberia was clear as Mark-Brieter outlined the embassy's focus on improving access to education and employment opportunities for women and girls, which she believes are crucial steps toward breaking the cycle of gender inequality.

"Women belong in all places of power," she asserted. "We are more alike than different, and we have so much to offer. Our strength lies not only in our roles as caregivers but in our ability to lead, create, and build. Never lose confidence in your power."

Through grants and collaborative programs, the British Embassy has played a pivotal role in advancing women's rights in Liberia, particularly through initiatives focused on education. The embassy's support for organizations like WPHWHDO has enabled girls from impoverished backgrounds to remain in school and access quality education, empowering them to pursue brighter futures.

Madam Nelly Cooper, Executive Director of WPHWHDO, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the embassy's support, which has been instrumental in helping the organization continue its work with young girls in Monrovia.

"As a woman who drives, I have faced many challenges, especially from men who try to assert power over me," Cooper shared with the audience. "But I've never given up, and neither should any of you. We must push forward, no matter the obstacles, and show that women are strong, capable, and deserving of all the opportunities that men have."

Cooper expressed gratitude for the British Embassy's support, which has been crucial in sustaining WPHWHDO's programs aimed at improving the lives of young girls, particularly in Monrovia. The organization's initiatives focus on keeping girls in school, providing them with resources to succeed academically, and empowering them to pursue higher education.

"Thanks to the support from the British Embassy, we are able to provide scholarships and mentorship for girls who have faced significant challenges," Cooper said. "This support is helping to change lives, ensuring that girls can continue their education and have the opportunity to build a better future."

The British Embassy's partnership with WPHWHDO has already helped many girls access quality education, and Cooper expressed hope that continued collaboration would provide even more opportunities for girls across Liberia.

"We are not just helping girls who are struggling financially; we are helping girls who have overcome significant challenges," Cooper remarked. "With the British Embassy's support, we are giving them the tools they need to succeed."

She called for more investment in education, particularly for young girls, as a vital step in breaking the cycle of poverty and building a more equitable society.

"We can change the future by changing the lives of young girls today," Cooper said. "With the continued support of the British Embassy and other partners, we can make sure that girls have the tools they need to succeed and thrive."

Reflecting on the week-long series of events celebrating International Women's Day, which included school visits and community outreach activities, Cooper said, "This year, we wanted to go beyond just one day of celebration.

We planned a week of activities to engage with our communities and raise awareness about the importance of women's education and empowerment. The more we engage, the stronger our movement becomes."