Liberia: LFA Executive Committee Holds First 2025 Meeting, Announces Key Decisions

The Executive Committee of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) held its first meeting of 2025 on Saturday, March 7, to discuss and make key decisions aimed at developing football in Liberia

The meeting was chaired by LFA President Mustapha Raji.

In his update to the Executive Committee, President Raji shared details of his recent visit to Mauritania for the launch of the FIFA Talent Academy, where he engaged in productive discussions with other Member Associations.

One of those productive engagements was with the Egyptian Football Association (EFA), which has agreed to host Liberia's U-17 Boys National Team for a series of friendly matches against Egypt's U-17 Boys National Team later this month as part of the LFA's ongoing Talent Development Scheme (TDS). The team is set to depart for Egypt on Tuesday, March 11.

Similarly, President Raji informed the committee about an agreement reached between the LFA and the Ivorian Football Federation, which will see Liberia's U-20 National Team travel to Ivory Coast for international friendly matches.

Relative to infrastructure development, President Raji informed the Executive Committee that Liberia has been selected by FIFA as one of the Member Associations to benefit from the pilot phase of the FIFA Football Arena Project. This initiative, which was endorsed by the Executive Committee, will see the construction of two mini-pitches (20m x 40m) in selected communities.

President Raji acknowledged the sacrifices and dedication of the Executive Committee members toward the growth of football in Liberia. He reaffirmed his commitment to good governance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

continuous development of football infrastructure, expanding networking opportunities and creating more pathways for Liberian players and stakeholders on the international stage.

He also expressed gratitude to the Executive Committee for supporting his nomination for re-election as Executive Committee member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), where he will run unopposed during the Elective General Assembly on 12 March in Cairo, Egypt.

As part of its ongoing support to clubs, the Executive Committee approved the procurement of football equipment for grassroots, 3rd, and 4th division teams.

Additionally, the committee nominated EC Nyemah Nyanway as the LFA's representative to the Liberia National Olympics Committee (LNOC).

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to further strengthening Liberia's football development at all levels.