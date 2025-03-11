Liberia: LNBA Urges Accountability At Judiciary

-Says funds need to be accounted for

The Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) has underscored the importance of transparency and accountability in the management of funds allocated to the Judiciary.

Speaking on Monday, at the opening of the March 2025 Term of Supreme Court, LNBA's President, Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, said, financial autonomy must be accompanied by responsible stewardship to ensure that resources are effectively utilized in strengthening the justice system, improving access to justice, and enhancing public confidence in the Judiciary.

Cllr. Varmah said, the LNBA, therefore, calls for stringent financial oversight, periodic auditing, and adherence to best financial management practices to guarantee that funds at the Judiciary's disposal serve their intended purpose.

"A transparent and accountable judiciary is essential to sustaining the integrity," Varmah noted.

Varmah also used the occasion to commend President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, and the Government for their recent compliance with the Financial Autonomy Act of 2006.

"This milestone reflects the government's commitment to upholding judicial independence, good governance, and the rule of law," Varmah noted.

Varmah emphasized that the LNBA recognizes the Supreme Court's commitment to ensuring that justice remains swift, fair, and accessible.

"The extension of the October 2024 Term to address pressing legal matters demonstrates the Court's responsiveness to the nation's evolving judicial needs," the LNBA's President said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added, "We commend Her Honor, the Chief Justice, and the Associate Justices for their dedication to clearing the backlog of cases and strengthening the integrity of our judicial system."

As we begin the March 2025 Term, the LNBA urges that similar urgency be applied to resolving critical legal issues that directly impact the rights of the people, particularly those concerning access to justice, judicial independence, and adherence to due process.

Alignment with National Development Agendas

Varmah emphasized that the LNBA notes the importance of aligning the Judiciary's Strategic Plan with national development agendas, such as the ARREST initiative.

"We advocate for greater collaboration between the judiciary, the LNBA, and the new government to ensure that legal frameworks support and enhance national development goals," the LNBA President noted.

He called for an urgent need for a New Supreme Court Complex to address the congestion and infrastructural limitations of our current Supreme Court complex.

The LNBA stands in strong support of constructing a new facility that meets the demands of modern judicial administration and provides a conducive environment for justice delivery