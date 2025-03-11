Liberia: Gongloe Calls for Inclusive Investigation Into Mysterious Deaths

Counselor Tiawan Gongloe, a prominent opposition leader, yesterday broke his silence over President Joseph Boakai's call for a full-scale investigation into the mysterious deaths of prominent individuals that have occurred in the country for the past decade or more.

President Boakai at a recent Cabinet meeting ordered for a full-scale investigation into unresolved cases of mysterious deaths, including the missing boys, the deaths of auditors, and other cases of national concern.

"The Liberian people deserve answers," President Boakai declared, declaring that "No case will be ignored as we will bring closure to these tragedies and ensure justice is served."

To ensure his commitment, the President directed law enforcement agencies to expedite their investigations, collaborate with international partners if necessary, and provide regular updates to the public.

While praising the President's initiative to address these cases, Gongloe emphasized the importance of ensuring that the investigation is inclusive and not limited to incidents under the current administration.

Addressing scores of journalists in Monrovia on Monday, Gongloe suggested that the probe should also encompass unresolved mysterious deaths from previous administrations, citing instances during President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's time in office that require further investigation.

"This may be seen as a political witch-hunt and could undermine the credibility and good intent of President Boakai," Gongloe said in reference to a focus only on what transpired during the last regime.

Notably, Gongloe referenced the cases of Princes Cooper, Counselor Michael Allison, and Harry Greaves as examples of unexplained deaths that warrant thorough scrutiny.

The push for a comprehensive and exhaustive investigation seeks to provide clarity and closure to these unresolved cases, addressing concerns raised by the Liberian community.

"I strongly believe that Boakai should amend his instruction to include those mysterious deaths that happened under the Johnson-Sirleaf administration."

Gongloe continued: "a comprehensive and an exhaustive investigation will clear the doubts about the mysterious death of those people." Cllr. Gongloe named the mysterious death of Princes Cooper, in the ELWA community. Gongloe served as lawyer on Cooper's case..

Unexplained deaths during the Sirleaf Administration

In 2015, a prominent lawyer and whistleblower Counsellor Michael Allison, former consultant to the National Oil Company of Liberia, was found dead on a beach in Monrovia.

Allison then was reportedly playing a major role in the investigation involving the speaker of the Liberian House of Representatives, Alex Tyler.

Following Allison's death, several Liberians suspected foul play. One report said Allison had complained to friends that his life was in danger.

In 2016, the decomposing body of Harry Greaves, former managing director of the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company was discovered January 31, 2016 on a beach near Monrovia.

Greaves, a Liberian citizen, had been politically active in the past and was critical of the Johnson-Sirleaf led government.

By then, a U.S.-based pathologist determined the cause of death to be drowning. But Liberians have been demanding to know the manner of Greaves' death.

Lenn Eugene Nagbe, former Minister of Information at the time, said the government asked for U.S. assistance in the investigation because it, too, wanted to get to the bottom of the circumstances surrounding the death.

"We are doing this because we ourselves as a government want to know the actual circumstances leading to the death of Mr. Greaves, and we want to bring finality to this situation," he said.