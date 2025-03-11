South Africa: A 39-Year-Old Male Arrested in Mopani District for Raping a 16-Year-Old Girl

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Limpopo

POLOKWANE - A 39-year-old man was apprehended by the Mopani Tracking Team and Tzaneen FCS Unit on Sunday, 9 March 2025, in relation to a rape case involving a 16-year-old girl victim.

It is reported that on Sunday, 2 March 2025 at about 19:00, the victim was walking alone from a friend's place at Khujwana Village when she met a 39-year-old male suspect who threatened her with a sharp object. The suspect allegedly dragged the victim to a one roomed house and locked it on arrival.

Afterwards, the suspect raped the victim who was later released and she informed her family about the incident. The matter was immediately reported to the local police who commenced with a manhunt of the suspect known by the victim.

On Sunday, 9 March 2025 at about 17:00, the members of Mopani Tracking Team received information about the location of the suspect and a joint operation with Tzaneen Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses (FCS) was activated for his apprehension.

The suspect was located and found while walking on the street at Khujwana Village and was immediately arrested for raping a minor girl.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Ritavi Magistrate's Court soon.

Police investigations are continuing.