South Africa: SAPS Limpopo Marathon Club Recognized for Excellent Achievements

10 March 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
The SAPS Limpopo Marathon Club actively participated in two prestigious marathon events over the weekend. Members showcased outstanding athletic performance and sportsmanship in the 2025 Kosmos 3-in-1 Marathon in Secunda and the 2025 Tuffy Marathon in Tzaneen.

The Kosmos 3-in-1 Marathon was held on Saturday, 8 March 2025, where club members participated in various race distances: 42km (starting at 06:00), 21km (starting at 13:00) and 10km (starting at 17:00).

Some athletes completed all three distances, covering an impressive 73km in a single day.

A notable achievement came from Grounds Man Mabotja of SAPS Lebowakgomo Garage, who excelled in the 21km race, securing 4th place overall in the male category, 2nd place in the 40-49 age category, earning a podium prize.

Simultaneously, other SAPS Limpopo Marathon Club members participated in the 2025 Tuffy Marathon in Tzaneen, competing in 10km, 21km, and 42km races. Their participation further demonstrated the club's commitment to fitness, endurance, and discipline.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended all SAPS Limpopo Marathon Club members for their dedication and excellent performance. She specifically acknowledged Ground Man Mabotja's podium finish, which brought pride to SAPS Limpopo.

Lieutenant General Hadebe emphasized the importance of fitness within the police service and encouraged members to continue participating in such events to promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

The participation and achievements of SAPS Limpopo Marathon Club members in the 2025 Kosmos 3-in-1 Marathon and Tuffy Marathon highlight their dedication, resilience, and commitment to maintaining peak physical fitness. Their performances serve as an inspiration to fellow officers, reinforcing the importance of discipline, endurance, and teamwork.

