South Africa: Hawks Granted Asset Forfeiture Order Worth Over R1.4 Million to the State

press release

On 7 March 2025, the Asset Forfeiture Investigation (AFI) of the Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI) of the Hawks in East London was granted by the Mthatha High Court, the forfeiture order for a Toyota Hilux double cab GD6 bakkie worth R900 000 and foreign currency amounting to over R400 000, which was used as an instrumentality during the commission of a crime.

On Tuesday, 25 June 2024, members of the South African National Defence Force based at the borders between South Africa and Lesotho in the Eastern Cape intercepted a Toyota Hilux double cab. Defence force members approached the aforesaid vehicle and found three foreign nationals inside with a large amount of foreign cash. The soldiers requested the accused to produce their passport but failed to produce documents. The suspects were Mpatalile Khojoane (48), Matsepo Matse Liau (38), and Rethabile Mercury Khojoane (28). The accused were arrested on the spot for contravention of Immigration Act and the Currency Exchange Act. The vehicle and cash were confiscated for further investigation, and then the Hawks were informed for further probing.

The trio was in custody ever since their arrest until their sentencing by Maluti Regional Court on 3 September 2024. The accused were sentenced to undergo 5 years direct imprisonment or to pay R700 000 fine each.

The preservation order prohibiting the use of the vehicle was issued, followed by the granting of the forfeiture order on 7 March 2025. The vehicle will be sold at auction, and the proceeds will be deposited into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA) for state use.