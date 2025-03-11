South Africa: Galeshewe Police Serious and Violent Crimes Unit Request the Public Assistance in Tracing a Person of Interest

11 March 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Northern Cape

KIMBERLEY - The Galeshewe Police Serious and Violent Crimes Unit requests the assistance of the public in tracing a person of interest in solving a business robbery case that occurred in Barkly Road in Galeshewe on Tuesday, 04 February 2025.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the person of interest depicted in the picture is allegedly involved in the robbery and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Chrisna Von Wielliegh at 082 469 0547 or contact SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or make use of the MySAPS App to send a tip-off.

All information will be treated confidentially.

