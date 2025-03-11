South Africa: Vala Umgodi Multidisciplinary Forces Nab Illegal Mining Suspects and, Impound Trucks

press release

POLOKWANE — Following a significant Operations Vala Umgodi conducted on Saturday, 08 March 2025, respectively, at Dennilton in Sekhukhune District and Thohoyandou, in Vhembe District, five suspects were arrested.

It is reported that, the members were on disruptive operations when they spotted a group of people loading a sand in a white Hino truck at Ten Morgan Village in Dennilton policing precinct. The police allegedly approached them, and they failed to produce a valid mining permit. Four suspects aged between 38 and 48 were immediately arrested for illegal mining of sand. Their truck and three shovels were seized.

Meanwhile, in Vhembe District, members of Operation Vala Umgodi in the area arrested one suspect aged 55 for illegal mining of sand at Damani Village in Thohoyandou policing precinct.

According to information, the members were on an intelligence driven operation. Upon receiving information, they accurately made a follow-up. A group of suspects were seen busy loading a sand in a truck. The police allegedly approached them, and one suspect, who was the driver, was arrested while the other suspect fled the scene on foot.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed the arrests.

The arrested suspects will appear before the local Magistrate's Courts soon

The police investigations are ongoing.