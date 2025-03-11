Uganda: Fact-Check - Claim That Hanifa Karadi Dropped Out of Kawempe North By-Election Is False

"I am fully focused on campaigning, engaging with voters, and winning this election. The rumours about my withdrawal are completely false and are being spread by opponents who fear my growing support," - Hanifa Karadi

A claim has been circulating on social media alleging that Hanifa Karadi, an independent candidate in the Kawempe North parliamentary by-election, has withdrawn from the race. This is false.

Hanifa Karadi told the DisMisFake News desk at Next Media that the claims were false and intended to mislead voters.

"I am fully focused on campaigning, engaging with voters, and winning this election. The rumours about my withdrawal are completely false and are being spread by opponents who fear my growing support," she said.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), Hanifa Karadi was among the ten candidates successfully nominated for the by-election, which aims to fill the vacancy left by the late Muhammad Ssegirinya. The nomination process concluded on February 27, 2025, with Karadi listed as an independent candidate.

While the National Resistance Movement (NRM) endorsed Faridah Nambi as the party's candidate, Hanifa Karadi chose to continue her campaign as an independent. She has expressed concerns about Nambi's familiarity with the Kawempe North constituency, given Nambi's relatively recent interest in the seat.

As of March 11, 2025, there is no credible evidence to suggest that Hanifa Karadi has withdrawn from the Kawempe North by-election. She remains an active participant, engaging with voters and addressing their concerns. Voters are encouraged to rely on official sources and verified information when making electoral decisions.

Verdict: FALSE.