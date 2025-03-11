Gambians Call for Climate Action, Including Assistance From Wealthy Countries

Citizens say changing weather patterns have forced adjustments in crops, water sources, livestock.

Key findings

Almost four in 10 Gambians (38%) say that drought has become more severe in their area over the past 10 years, and 37% say the same about flooding. One-third (33%) say crop failure has worsened.

Many Gambians report having to adjust their lives in response to changing weather patterns, including changing the types of crops they plant or the foods they eat (35%), reducing or rescheduling outdoor work (30%), reducing their livestock holdings or changing grazing patterns (27%), using less water or changing water sources (26%), and moving to a different place (17%). o Rural residents and economically disadvantaged citizens are more likely to report taking these steps than urban and better-off respondents.

Two-thirds (68%) of Gambians say they have heard of climate change.

Among those who have heard of climate change: o Two-thirds (67%) say it is making life in the Gambia worse. o Eight in 10 blame climate change on human activity (61%) or a combination of human activity and natural processes (19%). o Large majorities call for urgent climate action by the Gambian government (76%) as well as by rich countries (81%), which most respondents (83%) say should provide resources to help Gambians adapt and respond to the negative impacts of climate change. o Even so, Gambians see their government (50%) and business and industry (21%) as bearing primary responsibility for limiting climate change.

Among all respondents, majorities express support for government policies to respond to changing weather patterns and environmental degradation, including putting more pressure on developed countries for aid (83%), investing in climate-resilient infrastructure (82%) and in wind and solar technologies (77%), and banning logging for firewood or charcoal (66%).

Many African countries are highly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change, yet few have implemented robust mitigation and adaptation measures (World Meteorological Organisation, 2023). The Notre Dame Global Adaptation Initiative (2023) ranks the Gambia 151st in climate-change readiness, highlighting the country's limited policy responses and weak mitigation strategies.

Agriculture, a pillar of the Gambia's economy, contributed 24.8% to the country's gross domestic product in 2023, employs 46% of the labour force (Statista, 2023), and sustains nearly 80% of the rural population (FAO, European Union, & CIRAD, 2022). However, rising temperatures, shifting rainfall patterns, and extreme weather events threaten agricultural productivity, with severe implications for food security and livelihoods (Saleem et al., 2024; Mirzabaev et al., 2022).

The 2024 rainy season, one of the worst in recent history, exemplifies these challenges, with a slow start, erratic precipitation until August, and above-average rainfall with flooding in September-October (Food and Agriculture Organization, 2025). Rising temperatures and poor infrastructure exacerbated the impact of heavy rainfall and flooding, which resulted in at least 11 fatalities and displaced more than 5,000 people (Africanews, 2024). Without urgent action, climate change will continue to pose severe risks to the Gambia's economy, environment, and people.

A special question module in Afrobarometer's Round 10 survey (2024) explores Gambians' experiences, awareness, and attitudes related to climate change.

Findings show that many Gambians report worsening drought, flooding, and crop failure in their region. Among the two-thirds of citizens who are familiar with the concept of climate change, large majorities blame it on human activity, say it is making life worse, and call for urgent action by their government and developed countries.

A sizeable number of Gambians report taking steps to adapt to changing weather patterns, including changes related to crops and foods, livestock, and water use. And majorities express support for government investment in weather-resilient infrastructure, funding for wind and solar energy, and a ban on tree cutting for fuel as possible policy responses to changes in climate.

Bill Clinton Alex Bill Clinton Alex is a technical specialist at the Center for Research and Policy Development in the Gambia.

Luqman Saka Luqman Saka is a professor of political science and director of research and knowledge management at the Center for Research and Policy Development.