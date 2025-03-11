Kenya: Ruto Backs Sakaja's Plan to Add Chapatis to Nairobi's Dishi Na County Menu

11 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Nairobi students may soon be enjoying fresh, hot chapatis with their school meals after President William Ruto approved Governor Sakaja Johnson's request to purchase a chapati-making machine.

This move will enhance the Dishi na County school feeding program, which currently serves over 316,000 learners across the city.

Speaking this morning at St. Teresa Girls High School during his second day of a development tour in Nairobi, President Ruto commended the Dishi na County initiative and agreed to support its expansion.

"I have heard about it, and I will buy it. Governor, find the machine that can produce chapatis in large numbers, and we will incorporate it into Dishi na County," Ruto said.

Governor Sakaja, who accompanied the President alongside other leaders, emphasized the program's success and the need to scale it up. While addressing students, he engaged them on possible menu additions.

"Mnapenda Dishi na County? Chakula iko aje? Tuongeze nini--chapati? Let me talk to the President so he can get us a chapati-making machine," Sakaja told the enthusiastic learners.

So far, over 316,000 learners from more than 230 schools across all 17 sub-counties are benefiting from the Dishi na County program, which has already served its 30,000,000th meal.

The President's Nairobi development tour has included several key projects, such as,Launching an 800-bed dormitory at St. Teresa Girls High School in Mathare.Inspecting the ongoing construction of 4,566 affordable housing units in Shauri Moyo, Kamukunji. Unveiling a central kitchen at Zawadi Comprehensive School, which will provide 10,000 learners with hot, nutritious meals in Kamukunji.Launching the Nairobi River Regeneration Program, aimed at improving sanitation and creating green jobs.

The development tour will continue throughout the week, with more projects set to be unveiled across the city.

