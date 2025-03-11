Nigeria: Governor Regrets Obtaining ₦1 Trillion Loan for Infrastructure Projects

11 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Maimuna Raji Egigogo

Concerns over the financial burden and the slow pace of project execution have led to fresh scrutiny

Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago says his administration made a "miscalculation" by obtaining a ₦1 trillion loan to fund infrastructure projects.

The government obtained the loan in 2023 to fund an initiative positioned as a transformative effort to modernise roads, bridges, and other public utilities, particularly in rural areas.

During a meeting with contractors handling various state projects, Governor Bago openly admitted that securing such a massive loan might have been a miscalculation.

"If I had known, I would have just taken ₦500 billion because the cost of ₦1 trillion is heavier on me," he stated.

Despite the availability of funds, the governor lamented the slow pace of work, noting that less than half of the allocated amount had been utilised.

He warned that the state could face financial strain if the situation persists.

Expressing frustration over delays, Governor Bago issued an ultimatum to contractors, demanding accelerated work to meet the April 2025 deadline.

"So you want me to come up and tell you to do it? You have to do it in two weeks," he charged.

While acknowledging progress on some roads, including the Paiko-Lapai road, the governor warned that underperforming contractors risked being dropped from future projects.

"If you don't perform by April, I will give the project to someone else. I am serious."

Despite current challenges, Governor Bago reaffirmed his commitment to infrastructural development, revealing that Phase 2 of the Urban-Rural Renewal Project is scheduled to commence in 2027.

However, with delays and financial concerns mounting, questions remain about the feasibility of completing the ongoing projects within the stipulated timeline.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

