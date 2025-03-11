Somalia: Explosion and Gun Attack Target Anti-Al-Shabaab Meeting in Beledweyne

11 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Beledweyne, Somalia — This morning, an explosion struck a house in Beledweyne, the capital of the Hiran region, where government officials, leading traditional elders, and other military officers were having a meeting on the Al-Shabaab war.

According to eyewitnesses, a vehicle laden with explosives targeted the front gate of the house, located in the Howlwadaag neighborhood. This was followed by a direct assault by armed militants who breached the building.

Government forces engaged in fierce fighting with the attackers, who, after entering the building, began shooting those inside. The house was reportedly hosting a meeting about the ongoing battle against Al-Shabaab militants in the region.

The attendees were primarily elders and military officials.

The meeting focused on efforts to combat Al-Shabaab in Hiran, with the Macwisley militia and Somali government forces recently resuming operations in the region after a months-long lull.

