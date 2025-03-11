Nigeria: Quit 2027 Presidential Bid Instead of Running As Deputy, Nwobodo Tells Obi

A former chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Barrister John Nwobodo, has stated that it will not be politically proper for the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi to deputise a northern candidate in 2027.

Nwobodo, a former governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Enugu State stated this in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Enugu.

He said instead of deputising a northern candidate in 2027, Obi should forget any presidential ambition.

Nwobodo insisted Obi has really created an impact in Nigeria's political landscape, saying he does not think the former presidential candidate is a desperate politician who will run for political office at all cost.

"I do not think that it would make political sense for Obi to deputise a Northern candidate in 2027 instead of doing that he should not run.

"Mr. Obi has really created an impact in the political landscape of Nigeria. I do not think that he is a desperate politician who would run for a political office at all cost" Nwobodo stated.

He, however, warned that it will take extraordinary measures to defeat the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the presidential election in 2027.

Nwobodo said the APC is well entrenched in terms of membership and spread coupled with high network Nigerians in its fold.

"Without pandering to the political sentiments or emotions, it would take extraordinary measures to defeat APC in 2027. I say so because the party is well entrenched in terms of membership and spread coupled with high networth Nigerians in its fold.

"The problem of leadership in Nigeria is not one of the party nomenclature but a deep-rooted problem of lack of patriotism and the negative mindset of most politicians who see politics as a tool for aggrandizement of power and money.

"But returning to the question, I think the only kind of opposition that can wrestle power from the APC is the opposition that would field new breed promoted by an amalgamation or coalition of political parties and a well mobilized citizens. Any political arrangement that favours the old politicians would hit the rock.' he stated.