Zimbabwe: I Will Not Subscribe to Mining in National Parks - Mudenda Slams Sunny Yi Feng's Application to Prospect for Coal in Hwange National Park

The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, has strongly opposed coal mining in Hwange National Park, citing alternative locations with abundant coal deposits.

This comes after a Chinese company, Sunny Yi Feng, recently proposed a coal mining project in Sinamatella, a section of Hwange National Park.

The proposed site is a critical habitat for black rhinos and currently supports a growing population of this endangered species.

Speaking during a parliamentary session on tourism, Mudenda expressed strong reservations about mining in national parks.

"I will not subscribe to mining in national parks. The place that has been identified for mining purposes is not the only location where coal can be found.

"We have coal in the southern part of Binga, as well as in the southeast and southwest of Binga--still virgin land with plenty of coal deposits.

"Why disturb the ecology of the animals there?" Mudenda said.

Meanwhile, Sunny Yi Feng's proposal has been opposed by environmental rights activists, parliamentarians, and Hwange residents, who have raised alarms over the potential impacts of mining within a national park.

These include biodiversity loss, wildlife habitat destruction, and increased human- wildlife conflict.

Rights activists have warned that allowing mining in a national park will damage Zimbabwe's global reputation for sustainable conservation.

They also fear that mining in Sinamatella will negatively affect both visitors and nature due to air, noise, and land pollution.

Additionally, Sunny Yi Feng has a history of environmental infractions, including a recent closure order from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) due to pollution.

The Ministry of Mines has yet to respond to Sunny Ye Feng's application.