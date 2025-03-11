Zimbabwe: Dam Collapse Kills Four in Chipinge, Two Still Missing

The death toll in the Bandama dam breach in Chipinge, Manicaland Province, has risen to four, with two others still missing.

The dam collapsed Sunday, sweeping away livestock, irrigation pumps, and grinding mills on nearby farms.

Minister of State for Provincial affairs and Devolution for Manicaland Province Misheck Mugadza conducted a site visit Monday.

"I conducted a site visit to the Bandama dam in Chipinge, which unfortunately burst, resulting in devastating consequences.

"In my capacity, I extended condolences to the families of the victims and engaged in discussions with local leaders to assess the situation and explore avenues for support.

"Regrettably, the floods have claimed the lives of at least four individuals, and two persons remain unaccounted for. The disaster has also resulted in significant property damage, including the loss of livestock, destruction of pumps, and grinding mills on adjacent farms, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake," he wrote.

Among the deceased is a minor who had accompanied his mother to do laundry downstream when the dam breached.

"Although we are waiting for finer details, we are told that there was a female adult who was washing clothes downstream in the company of her two children. One of them, a four-year-old, was swept away, and the body was later retrieved.

"The other person who died was a 30-year-old man who was on a fishing expedition," Civil Protection UNit chairman for Manicaland, John Misi told state media.