Mozambique: Chico, Edmilson Return to Mozambique Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

11 March 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Mozambique have recalled experienced defenders Chico and Edmilson to their squad plus added two fresh faces as they ready to take on Uganda and Algeria in key FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month.

Mozambique share top place in Group G with Algeria on nine points and will take on their North African rivals in a top of the table clash in Tizi Ouzou on March 25.

First, however, Mozambique's Mambas will host Uganda on March 20 in a match that has been moved to Cairo from Maputo after the Zimpeto Stadium was vandalised and rendered unusable for the fixture.

Coach Chiquinho Conde on Tuesday announced 25 players including 20-year-old goalkeeper Kimiss Zavala, who plays for Maritimo B in the fourth tier of Portugeese football, and striekr Kélvio Neves from Associação Black Bulls.

Edmilson's returns after a lengthy injury lay off, having recently made his comeback for South African giants Kaizer Chiefs, while 33-year-old Chico, who made his international debut in 2011, is also back for the first time in almost two years.

The 41-year-old winger Dominguez continues as captain.

There are 12 locally based players in the squad but Mozambique's new league season is yet to get underway, while 13 of the squad members come from foreign clubs.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ernan (Associação Black Bulls), Ivane Urrubal (União Desportiva Songo), Kimiss Zavala (Marítimo, Portugal)

Defenders: Chamboco (Associação Black Bulls), Chico (Costa do Sol), Edmilson (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Bruno Langa (Almería, Spain), Domingos Macandza (Associação Black Bulls), Nanani (União Desportiva Songo), Nene (Associação Black Bulls), Reinildo (Atlético Madrid, Spain)

Midfielders: Alfonso Amade (Septemvri Sofia, Bulgaria), Amadou (Tanzania Prisons, Tanzania), João Bonde (Ferroviário Beira), Dominguez (União Desportiva Songo), Guima (Zira FK, Azerbaijan), Pepo (Caldas, Portugal), Shaquille (Sagrada Esperança, Angola)

Forwards: Clésio Bauque (Associação Black Bulls), Geny Catamo (Sporting Lisbon, Portugal), Gildo (Jerash, Saudi Arabia), Elias Macamo (Ferroviário Maputo), Kélvio Neves (Associação Black Bulls), Stanley Ratifo (Chemie Leipzig, Germany), Witi (Al Orooba, United Arab Emirates).

